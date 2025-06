A cracker was thrown outside the 15 emergency police office adjacent to Ali Palace banquet in Qasimabad but fortunately no one was harmed in the incident.

The police informed that unknown men riding on a motorbike threw the cracker right outside the office’s wall before escaping. The police have started an investigation and the attackers have reportedly been captured in multiple CCTV footage. Last week a similar attack was carried out outside Naseem Nagar police station.