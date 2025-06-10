Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway vital for entire country: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway is a vital and strategic project not only for Sindh but for the entire country. He emphasized that Pakistan’s imports and exports rely heavily on the Karachi Port, and there is no better alternative route than the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to support this trade. In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh Chief Minister has repeatedly reminded the federal government about this project, and formal letters have also been sent. He added that federal ministers recently assured them that funds would be allocated for the project in the upcoming budget.

He clarified that the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway is the responsibility of the federal government, not the Sindh government. He said they were assured that the project would begin promptly and be completed swiftly, but the funds allocated are insufficient for a timely start or completion of the project. He said that only “token money” has been allocated for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project, which is inadequate for any major development, full funding is essential for long-term projects of this scale. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that such projects usually last for two to three years, so at least 30 to 40 percent of the budget should have been allocated, as is done with other national projects. He said that by allocating only Rs 15 billion, justice has not been done to this project nor has the interest of Pakistan been taken into account.

He said that they have serious reservations not only about this project but also about the K-4 project, as the funds allocated for both are highly inadequate. He added that the Pakistan People’s Party is taking these issues seriously and will thoroughly review the budget. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP had submitted formal proposals to the Prime Minister, and they urged the federal government to cut down on unnecessary expenditures. He added that meaningful savings can only be achieved when such expenses are reduced. He said that if revenue is not increasing, it becomes essential to control expenditures.

He pointed out that the budget targets set previously were also not achieved, as the FBR failed to meet them. He emphasized that if federal revenue targets are falling short, the fiscal deficits of the provinces must also be taken into consideration. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all expenditures must be managed wisely. If spending is not controlled and continues to rise, it will put pressure on the financial system and make fiscal policy unsustainable.