PSDP 2025-26: Govt earmarks over Rs39bn for higher education sector

The Federal Government has allocated Rs. 39,488 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 128 ongoing and 12 new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the budget document issued here on Tuesday, around Rs.38,488.216 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes and Rs 1000 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs. 500 million is allocated for Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal 3000 scholarships to Afghan students (Prime Minister’s Directive), while Rs 200 million have been reserved Construction of Academic Block, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Islamabad (Revised).

Similarly, Rs 250 million have been allocated for development of Main Campus, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda and Rs 500 million for development of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi (Revised).

Furthermore, Rs 611 million have been reserved for establishment of Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies (High Performance & Resource Centers) and Youth Olympics – HEC, Rs 558 million for establishment of University of Baltistan at Skardu – (Revised).

An amount of Rs 100 million has also been allocated for Fulbright Scholarship Support Program HEC-USAID (Phase-III), while Rs 2300 million are reserved for Overseas Scholarship for MS/M.Phil leading to Ph.D. in selected fields (Phase III) – HEC (Revised), Rs 3670 million allocated for Ph.D Scholarship Program under Pak-US Knowledge Corridor (Phase-I)-(Revised). It is worth mentioning here that Rs 800 million have been reserved for establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) to improve Child and Community Nutrition.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs. 50 million reserved for Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Friendly Countries-HEC, Rs 100 million for establishing a campus of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design at Karachi.

Similarly, Rs 150 million have been earmarked for University Campus at Muzaffargarh and UVAS Campus Pattoki with Rs 150 million.

Rs4,792m for science and tech projects

The Science and Technological Research Division has been allocated Rs. 4,792 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 to fund 24 ongoing initiatives with an aim to strengthen country’s scientific infrastructure and promote technological innovation across key sectors.

The highest allocation of Rs. 850 million has been made for the Research, Development and Innovation Program at PCSIR, reflecting the government’s focus on boosting indigenous industrial research and innovation. This flagship program is designed to support product development, commercialization, and applied research in various scientific domains.

Rs. 380 million has been earmarked for Cultivation and processing of Medicinal and Industrial Cannabis on Experimental Fields and Establishment of testing and product development facilities (PCSIR and Arid Agriculture University).

A significant allocation of Rs. 350 million has been reserved for the upgradation of the Pakistan Museum of Natural History which includes modernizing exhibits and strengthening research infrastructure.

An amount of Rs. 338 million has been allocation for the Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical and Therapeutical purpose.

Following this, Rs. 250 million has been allocated to the revised “Quality Seed Production and Supply for Food Security” project which focuses on enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring long-term food security while Rs. 245 million has been reserved for Digital transformation, Strengthening and Automation of PCSIR.

A total of Rs. 217 million will go for the Establishment of National Center of Failure Analysis in Institute of Space Technology.

In the biotechnology sector, Rs. 200.194 million has been allocated for the Medical Cannabis Greenhouses and National Analytical Laboratory, supporting medicinal research and controlled cultivation.

The three projects of Establishment of NUST Chip Design Center, Development of Computer Controlled Fermenters and Production of Biochemicals and Bioproducts and Research, Development and Technology Transfer of Selected for Import Substitution Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients received Rs. 200 million each.

These allocations reflect the government’s commitment to advancing research in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, materials science, and electronics. The initiatives are expected to reduce Pakistan’s import dependence, foster innovation and elevate the country’s technological capabilities.

Rs5,418m for SUPARCO’s space projects

The federal government has allocated Rs. 5,418.523 million for Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 to advance Pakistan’s space capabilities through six ongoing and new projects.

An amount of Rs. Rs 4,418.523 million has been allocated for the four ongoing projects while Rs. 1,000 million has been reserved for the two new projects.

Among the ongoing projects, the highest allocation of Rs. 1,518.523 million has been made for the “Establishment of Pakistan Space Centre” while significant funding of Rs. 1,300 million has been earmarked for the “Establishment of Deep Space Astronomical Observatories in Pakistan”.

The Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2) program has received Rs. 1,200 million allocation while Rs. 400 million will go for Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System (PakSat-MM1).

Among the new space exploration projects, Rs. 600 million has been allocated for the ambitious “Pakistan Manned Space Mission” program and Rs. 400 million for development of the “Pakistan Lunar Exploration Rover” (PLEXR) for the Change E-8 Mission, representing Pakistan’s first foray into lunar exploration.

These allocations demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to developing indigenous space capabilities, including satellite communications, remote sensing, and now manned space missions and lunar exploration.