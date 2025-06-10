Govt sets aside Rs 22,415m for Railway Division

The government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs 22,415 million for the Railway Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the budgetary document released on Tuesday, out of total an amount Rs 22,365 million allocated for ongoing schemes while Rs 50 million for only one new scheme.

For ongoing schemes, Rs 7,000 million has been allocated for the procurement and manufacture of 820 high capacity bogie freight wagon and 230 passenger coaches. An amount of Rs 1,000 million has been set aside for special repair of 100 diesel electric locomotives for improving the availability of running locomotives.

Rs 7,000 million has been allocated for the Thar Coal connectivity with existing railway network including last mile connectivity with the Port Qasim.

Furthermore, Rs. 3,000 million will be used for the re-modified PC-I for up-gradation of Pakistan railways existing Main Line (ML-I) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian.

An amount of Rs 2,725 has been allocated for rehabilitation of track maintenance machines. Rs 400 million has been earmarked for replacement of roof mounted AC plants in passenger coaches for better service delivery.

Additionally, Rs 220 million has been earmarked for the re-commissioning of five accidental locomotives. An amount of Rs 100 million will be used for improvement of terminal facilities and enhancing security arrangements in Marshaling Yard Pipri, Karachi.

The other projects receiving funding, include the rehabilitation of the railway track between Sama Satta and Bahawalnagar on the Sama Satta-Amruka Section (Rs. 50 million), the renovation and construction of offices, women’s barracks, and multi-purpose training rooms in Rawalpindi Division’s Office of the Superintendent Railway Police (Rs. 50 million), and the replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline Section of Pakistan Railways (Rs. 50 million).