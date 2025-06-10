Rs 1,179.84m allocated for sports infrastructure

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 1,179.840 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for strengthening Pakistan’s sports infrastructure through the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division, with a strong focus on national and regional sports development.

According to a budgetary document released here on Tuesday, the allocated amount includes Rs 779.840 million for ongoing projects and Rs 400 million for new initiatives to uplift sports facilities across the country.

Among the major ongoing schemes, Rs 200 million has been earmarked for the provision of missing facilities for the South Asian Games at the Pakistan Sports Complex, including a warm-up track, residential flats, multipurpose halls, fencing, and 5-A Side and futsal grounds. Similarly, Rs 108 million will be utilized for rehabilitation and upgradation of PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi, while Rs 108 million has also been allocated for the installation of electronic displays and scoring systems at PSC Islamabad and other coaching centres.

The document further stated that Rs 70 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation and upgradation of facilities at PSC, Islamabad in preparation for the South Asian Games, while Rs 53.105 million will go toward renovation of existing sports infrastructure under previously approved schemes.

It added that Rs 50 million have been reserved for the ongoing air conditioning project of Liaquat Gymnasium and Rs 150 million for improving facilities at the PSB Coaching Centre in Karachi.

Among the new schemes, Rs 300 million has been proposed for the Establishment of Arshad Nadeem/Shehbaz Sharif High Performance Sports Academy at Pakistan Sports Complex under the Prime Minister’s directive. Additionally, Rs 100 million has been allocated for the construction of a multipurpose sports complex and paddle courts in Faisalabad.