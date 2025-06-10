Rs5,467.3m earmarked for environmental, urban uplift projects

The government has earmarked a substantial sum of Rs 5,467.3 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-26, funding multiple ongoing and new initiatives aimed at environmental sustainability and urban development. According to PSDP allocations, Rs 2,683.65 million will support various existing projects, including Rs 25 million for water quality monitoring under SDG (6.1), Rs 2,250 million for the Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Phase I), Rs 83.39 million for Pakistan’s Bio-Safety Clearing House for GMO regulation, and Rs 325.26 million for enhancing technical capacities within the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Environmental Commission (EC). In addition, Rs 2,783.65 million has been set aside for fresh initiatives, including Rs 50 million for developing a National Urban Strategy and spatial planning guidelines to mitigate climate-related risks such as urban flooding, droughts, and disasters. Another Rs 50 million is dedicated to the Green Skills for Climate Resilient Development project, promoting green entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan.