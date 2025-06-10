Rs 18,580m set aside under PSDP for FEPT schemes

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 18,580.000 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Federal Education and Professional Training (FEPT) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the budgetary documents issued on Tuesday, a total of Rs 18,280 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and Rs 300 million for the new schemes of the Education Ministry. Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 164 million has been awarded for award of 1600 Scholarships to Students from Indian Occupied Kashmir under Prime Minister’s Directive (4th Revised), while Rs 4300 million have been allocated fr Prime Minister Youth Skills Development Programme and Rs 1000 million for Pakistan Education Endowment Fund Ministry of Federal Education.

Similarly, Rs 900 million have been allocated for provision of basic education facilities in educational institutions of ICT under FDE. However, the government has also allocated a hefty amount of 1800 million for the establishment of Daanish Schools in ICT Kuri, Islamabad, while Rs 8000 million for establishment of Daanish Schools in AJK, GB, and Balochistan.

Among the new schemes, Rs 100 million have been reserved for the establishment of three institutions each, including, Center of Excellence for Autism Children at H-11/4 Islamabad, Islamabad Model College for Girls(Prep-XII) B-17, Multi Gardens, and Islamabad Model College for Girls(Prep-XII) F-17/2 at Multi Professional Cooperative Housing Society.