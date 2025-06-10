Rs14,343m for completion of health sector projects

The federal government has earmarked Rs 14,343.500 million for completion of health sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the official budget document, the allocation was made with a strategic focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, disease surveillance, preventive medicine, maternal care, and emergency preparedness across the country.

An amount of Rs 4000 million has been allocated for Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre, Islamabad while Rs 1,000 million has been allocated for Prime Minister national program of elimination of Hepatitis C infection.

The government has also allocated an amount of Rs 2,000 million for the development of integrated disease surveillance and response system (IDSRS).

An amount of Rs 1,701 million has been allocated for the establishment of cancer hospital in Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 900 million has been allocated for procurement of equipment for establishment of cancer hospital in federal capital while Rs 900 million has been allocated for establishment of stroke intervention and expansion of critical care and cardiac facility at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).