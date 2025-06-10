Interior Ministry allocated Rs12, 908, 444m

The federal government has allocated a total Rs 12, 908, 444 million for the Ministry of Interior under Public Sector Development Progamme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the budget document, the government allocated Rs 7, 808, 444 million for Ministry of Interior’s 15 ongoing schemes for the timely completion. It has earmarked Rs 368, 671 for the construction of buildings for 13 Regional Passport Offices in Sindh province while Rs 1, 180,951 for the construction of model prison at H-16, Islamabad.

It also allocated Rs 16, 000 for the construction of office and troops accommodation BODs with quarter guards at Fcon HQs Peshawar while Rs 51, 543 for the establishment of change management unit within ICT police Islamabad.

The government earmarked Rs 377, 204 for Integrated Broder Management system (IBMS Phase-II) while Rs 424, 079 for the operation management & maintenance of metro bus to new Islamabad International airport (NIIA).

It also allocated Rs 200, 000 upgradation of biometric identification system for passport application, I&P, HQs Islamabad (revised) while Rs 200, 000 for foreign national security and allied facilities. The government earmarked Rs 100, 000 for National Police Hospital, Islamabad while Rs 40, 296 for the rain water harvesting in rural area in ICT Islamabad.

The government allocated Rs 100, 000 for the construction of three sewage treatment plants and related sewerage system to treat the waste water falling into Korang river, Rawal Lake and their area of ICT (Phase-I) revised.

It also earmarked Rs 2, 000, 000 for the Islamabad development package (List at Annex-A) while Rs 50, 000 for the land revenue records management system in rural area if ICT Phase-II, Islamabad. The government allocated Rs 110, 000 for the construction of model addiction treatment & rehabilitation center (MATRC), Islamabad.

The federal government allocated Rs 2, 589, 700 for the digital economy enhancement project (Completion-III-NADRA). The government has allocated Rs 5, 100, 000 for the new schemes including Rs 3, 000, 000 for expansion of safe city Islamabad. The document revealed that Rs 2, 000, 000 earmarked for Islamabad Infrastructure Development while Rs 100, 000 allocated for international standard purpose build conventional forensics facilities for NFA.