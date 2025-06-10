Govt allocates Rs2,000m for Islamabad development

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 2000 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 13 ongoing development schemes of the Islamabad development for the fiscal year of 2025-26. According to the budgetary document released on Tuesday, out of total allocation, the federal government had been allocated Rs 300 million for the sewerage system at Bani Gala, while Rs 281.942 earmarked for the rehabilitation/up-gradation of link roads of village Jhod, Dhok Ramazania, Sara-i-Kharbooza, Golra Sharif & Bokra ICT. Similarly, the government has allocated Rs 269.472 for the construction of Revenue centers at Tarnol & Sihala ICT Islamabad, while Rs 200 million for the structural rehabilitation/up-gradation of infrastructure fruits & vegetable wholesale market I-11/4. Furthermore, Rs 200 had been earmarked for rehabilitation/up-gradation of internal roads in 16 U.Cs of rural area in ICT Islamabad and Rs 159.823 allocated for rehabilitation of five rural roads falls in ICT, Islamabad.