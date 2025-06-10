In bid to boost connectivity, govt earmarks Rs227,131m for Communications Division

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 227,131 million under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Communications Division in the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to a budgetary document released here on Tuesday, an amount of Rs 149.50 million has been allocated for Communications Division and Rs 226,981.850 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Some key ongoing schemes of Communications Division include Construction of NHMP Building for SSP/LHQ 90km North at E35, Mansehra at a cost of Rs 69.683 million while for Construction of NHMP Building for SSP/LHQ Sector-II M-5 at Rahim Yar Khan Interchange (South Loop) RD RD 560+043 an amount of Rs 15.625 million was earmarked.

An amount of Rs 36.842 million was earmarked for 1xDormitory for 200 student at CTTI Islamabad.

For the construction of GPO Building Cum Postmaster Residence at Tank District Dera Ismail Khan an amount of 27 million was earmarked.

Under ongoing schemes of National Highway Authority (NHA), an amount of Rs 34,000 million was kept for Dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of National Highway(N-25): Length 330.52Km; Dualization and Rehabilitation of Karachi Quetta-Chaman Road (N25) from Karachi-Kararo (232KM) & Wadh-Khuzdar (41 KM) having total Length 273KM at a cost of Rs 33,000 million; Rs 33,000 million was earmarked for Dualization of Kararo-Wadh Section (83 KM)& Kuchlak-Chaman Section (104KM) of National Highway(N-25) Length: 187KM.

Construction of Hyderbad-Sukkur (306KM), 6-Lane divided, fenced motorway-2nd revised at a cost of Rs 15000 million; Indus Highway(N-55) Additional Carriageway project (Shikarpur-Rajanpur Section) Length 221.9 KM(ADB Funded) at a cost of 8620 million; Dualization & Rehabilitation of DG Khan Section-DI Khan Section of N-55(208.19 KM) (ADB Funded) at a cost of 7230 million; Relocation of KaraKorum Highway between Thakot & Raikot due to Construction of Dams on River Indus (241KM) (China EXIM Funded) at a cost of Rs 6500 million and Sialkot (Sambrial)- Kharian Motorway at a cost of Rs 5,000 million.

For new schemes of National Highway Authority (NHA), an amount of Rs 1,900 million was kept for Widening & Improvement of Priority Sections of N-5 (Phase-l) (210 Km) Phase I-A Section-2 Ranipur – Sukkur Road (70 Km) Section-7 Rawalpindi-Hassanabdal Road (40 Km) Section-8 Nowshera-Peshawar (31 Km) Phase I-B Section-4 Lahore-Gujranwala (68 Km) New Nai Baran Bridge (1 Km) (AIIB Funded); Interchange on Jamaldin Wali, District Rahim Yar Khan Rs 100 million was earmarked.

Information & Broadcasting Division

The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 6026.977 million for eight ongoing and two new projects of the Information and Broadcasting Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year of 2025-26.

An amount of Rs 5295.382 million has been allocated for the ongoing schemes, while Rs 731.595 million have been earmarked for the new projects, said a budgetary document released on Tuesday.

Under the ongoing schemes, Rs 1489.920 million have been allocated for revamping of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) whereas Rs 1390.000 million have been set aside for Up-gradation and replacement of 300 KW MW transmitter at Khuzdar.

Rs 800 million have been earmarked for National Information Media Archival Repository (NIMAR), whereas Rs 799.141 million have been allocated for Up-gradation and Replacement of 100KW MW transmitter at Quetta. An amount of Rs 367 million has been specified for Central Monitoring Unit while Rs 250 million have been earmarked for Citizen Collaboration Facilitation Centre (CCFC).

Moreover, Rs 107.405 million have been earmarked for Establishment of National Communication and Strategy Unit (think tank) whereas

Rs 91.623 million have been allocated for establishment of a Dedicated PID Media Cell to Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) Phase-I.Rs133,000m allocated to build new water reserves

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need to enhance the country’s water storage capacity in response to the growing threat posed by India for unilateral suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) which could affect the Pakistan’s water reserves.

While presenting the federal budget in the National Assembly, the minister highlighted the critical challenges being faced by Pakistan’s water resources, including the threat of water aggression from India, food security risks, flood resilience, and the impacts of climate change.

He further stated that, in line with the objectives set out in the National Water Policy 2018, new targets have been established. These included increasing water storage capacity by 10 million acre-feet (MAF), reducing water wastage, improving water-use efficiency by up to 30%, and enabling real-time monitoring of the IWT.

To address these challenges and meet these targets, Senator Aurangzeb announced an allocation of Rs. 133,000 million for the Water Resources Division to fund new projects and ongoing projects.

Out of that amount Rs. 95,000 million has been allocated for 15 key initiatives. These included projects aimed at enhancing water resources, improving flood resistance, installing telemetry systems across the Indus Basin and safeguarding water supplies.

Specifically, Rs. 32,700 million has been allocated for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Rs. 35,700 million for the Mohmand Dam, and Rs. 3,200 million for the Karachi Bulk Water Supply (K-IV) project. Additionally, Rs. 10,000 million has been allocated for the lining of the Kalri Baghar (KB) Feeder, and Rs. 4,400 million for the installation of telemetry systems at the Indus Basin.

Further allocations include Rs. 1,800 million for the Pat Feeder Canal, Rs. 690 million for flood damage repairs on the Kachhi Canal, and Rs. 5,000 million for the Awaran, Panjgur, Garuk, and Gashkore Dam projects. App

Under the new schemes, an amount of Rs 598.595 million have been earmarked for the establishment of Sautul Quran FM Network Phase-IV (Peshawar-Karachi Motorway) whereas Rs 133.000 million have been set aside for Rehabilitation,Up-gradation of Gilgit and Skardu radio stations.