Rs761m set aside for PAEC in PSDP 2025-26

The federal government has allocated Rs. 761 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for six strategic nuclear energy and research projects.

According to the budgetary document issued on Tuesday, a total of Rs. 520 million for the four ongoing projects while Rs. 241 million has been earmarked for the two new schemes.

Among the major ongoing schemes, the NILOP-PIEAS Emerging Technologies Centre got the largest allocation of Rs. 400 million this year. This new research facility aims to advance Pakistan’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies.

For uranium exploration, Rs. 60 million is allocated for Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu Basin & Kohat Plateau (Phase-V), while Rs. 50 million has been allocated for the Reconnaissance Survey of Mineral Resources (Phase-II). These projects support Pakistan’s nuclear fuel cycle independence.

Among the new schemes, the Establishment of Medical Isotopes Facility received Rs. 131 million. This facility will produce critical radioisotopes for medical diagnostics and treatment.

The Speed Breeding Platform for Development of Climate Smart Hybrids of Crops project got Rs. 110 million to develop climate-resilient crop varieties. This agricultural initiative will leverage nuclear techniques for food security.

These allocations demonstrate Pakistan’s continued investment in peaceful nuclear applications, spanning energy production, medical technology, agriculture, and mineral resource development.