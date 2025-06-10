Trending:
Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Maritime Affairs get Rs 3,465m

The Federal Government has earmarked Rs 3,465.000 million for the Maritime Affairs division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26. According to a budgetary document released on Tuesday, two new schemes have been launched of which Rs 300.000 million has been allocated for the Construction of Eastbay Expressway Phase-II (Grant-in-Aid) and infrastructure Works of the Off-Dock Terminal at Gwadar. Similarly, Rs 3,165.000 million has been allocated for four ongoing schemes including Modernization and Upgradation of Gaddani Ship Breaking and Recycling Industry (Mugsbri) & Development of Allied Facilities at Gaddani, Gwadar Blue Economy Centre, Phase-I, Land Acquisition as per Gwadar Master Plan 750 acres at Grandani Junubi and Ancillary Facilities at GPA Housing Complex, Gwadar.

