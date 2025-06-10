Rupee weakens against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.17. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.6 and Rs 284.4, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 38 paisa to close at Rs 321.64 against the last day’s closing of Rs 322.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.39 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 382.71.