PSX gains 383 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 383.44 points, showing positive change of 0.32 percent, closing at 122,024.44 points as compared to 121,641.00 points on the last trading day. A total of 592,952,761 shares were traded during the day as compared to 854,617,208 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.827 billion against Rs 25.793 billion on the last trading day. As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 230 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.