Gold prices dip by Rs6,100 a tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.6,100 and was traded at Rs.352,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 358,400 on last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.5,230 to Rs.302,040 from Rs. 307,270 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs4,794 to Rs.276,880 from Rs. 281,674. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,745 and Rs.3,210 respectively. The price of gold in the international market went down by $61 to $3,339 from $3,400, the Association reported.