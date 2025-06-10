Budgetary allocations Rs4,253.7m allocated for agri sector development

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 4,253.738 million in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26 for different uplift projects of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in order to develop the local agriculture and livestock sector of the country.

According to the PSDP 2025-26, an amount of Rs 1,003.141 million was earmarked for 05 new and Rs 3,250.797 million for 10 ongoing development projects to uplift the local agriculture and livestock sector of the country. Meanwhile, the government has allocated Rs800 million for a national program for animal disease surveillance and control, track and traceability compliance with national and international standards, whereas an amount of Rs500 million for the promotion of olive cultivation on a commercial scale in Pakistan, phase II.

In PSDP for the fiscal year 2025-26, the government had allocated an amount of Rs585 million for the national program for enhancing command areas in Barani areas of Pakistan and Rs 500 million for the national oilseed development program. The government has also allocated Rs450 million for the national agriculture productivity enhancement program and Rs 100 million for the Pakistan model agriculture research centre. For ongoing schemes, the government has allocated Rs 257 million for the Pak-Sar-Zameen card, Rs 125 million for reviving cotton, Rs 200 million for the financial incentive program for sustainable agri-business and aquaculture development.

Finance Division: The government on Tuesday allocated Rs.851.580 million for six ongoing scheme of the Finance Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26.

According to the Budgetary documents, out of total allocation this year, Rs.164.580 million would be utilized for Implementation and Mainstreaming of Audit Management Information System (AMIS) and Rs.57 million for Implementation of PFM Policy framework in federal government. Likewise, the government would spend Rs.150 million for modernization and upgradation of Pakistan Mint (Phase-II-A); and Rs.330 million for Pakistan Audit and Account Academy (PAAA) Islamabad (PC1).

The government allocated Rs.50 million for implementation of online billing solution (Sehel) under the PFM Reforms at Fedeal and provincial level (PC1); and Rs.100 million for Women Inclusive Finance scheme.

Board of Investment: The government has proposed to allocate Rs 1,105.43 million under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for four on-going schemes of the Board of Investment (BOI). According to the budgetary documents issued here on Tuesday, the government has allocated Rs 710.5 million for the ongoing scheme of Digital Economy Enhancement Project (Component-II-BOI).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 150 million has been allocated for the Establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP). The government also allocated an amount of Rs 117 million for Sectoral Mapping and Regulatory Reforms (SMART) and Rs 127.93 million for the Establishment of One Stop Service for SEZs, Islamabad.

Petroleum Division: The federal government has allocated Rs118.580 million for the Petroleum Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to a budget document released on Tuesday, the entire amount has been earmarked for an ongoing project focused on accelerated geological mapping and mineral exploration. The project uses modern satellite imaging technology to survey and map previously unexplored areas of Pakistan.

Revenue Division: The federal government will spend around Rs. 7,150 million on 08 ongoing projects of the Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

According to a budget document issued on Tuesday, an amount of Rs.2,500 million has earmarked for the development of integrated transit trade management system (ITTMS) under ADB regional improving border services project. The government has allocated Rs. 2,493.191 million for the Pakistan raises revenue programme (PRRP) while Rs.680.833 million for the construction of model custom collectorate Gwadar. Rs.539.629 million has earmarked for construction of custom complex at SOST- including sepoy barracks whereas Rs.490.981 million for construction of regional tax office Sargodha.

Commerce Division: The government on Tuesday allocated Rs.50 million for an ongoing scheme of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country. According to the Budgetary documents, the fund would be utilized for Expo Centre Quetta Project, valued at total Rs.4,829.761 million whereas the estimated expenditures upto June 30, 2025 have been calculated at Rs.1,044.718 million.

SIFC: The government on Tuesday allocated Rs.503.382 million for an ongoing scheme of the Special Investment Facilitation Council Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26. According to the Budgetary documents, the fund would be utilized for ‘Invest Pakistan’ scheme valued at total Rs.1,098.622 out of which estimated expenditures upto June 30, 2025 have been calculated at Rs.299.325 million.