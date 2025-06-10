Govt aims to boost ICT exports to $25bn in five years

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the government has set a target to increase Pakistan’s ICT exports to $25 billion over the next five years.

While presenting the federal budget for 2025-26 in the National Assembly, the minister highlighted the critical role of the IT sector in Pakistan’s economic growth, particularly due to its strong export performance.

He said the world has recognized Pakistan’s progress in digital governance and cybersecurity. Pakistan’s ranking has improved in the Global Cybersecurity Index and the UN E-Government Index 2024.

During the current fiscal year, the country’s ICT exports showed impressive growth. In the first ten months, IT exports reached $3.1 billion, marking a 21.2% increase compared to the same period last year. The minister expressed confidence that the growth and development in the IT sector would continue in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb has said that the country’s exports in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has reached to $3.1 billion in last ten months of the fiscal year, which is 21.2 percent more than previous.

He said that government has made planning to take ICT exports to $25 billions in next five years. During a budget speech at National Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said that the IT sector has become a very important part of the country’s economy due to its export potential. Pakistan’s services in terms of digital governance and cybersecurity have been praised internationally, he said.

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan’s increasing ranking in the Global Cybersecurity Index, UN E Government Index 2024 and the ICT Development Index speaks volumes about the development of the country’s IT sector. He said that Pakistan’s ICT exports have impressively increased during the current fiscal year. In the first 10 months of the year, these exports reached $3.1 billion, which is 21.2 percent more than the previous year, he added. Minister said that this significant increase is a result of government policy.