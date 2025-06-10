Rs16,227.49m earmarked for IT in PDSP

The federal government has allocated Rs. 16,227.493 million for the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26. Out of the total allocation, Rs. 15,777.493 million has been set aside for ongoing projects, while Rs. 450 million is reserved for new initiatives, said a budgetary document released on Tuesday. Ongoing projects included, Rs. 6,000 million for the establishment of an IT Park in Karachi (PSEB), Rs. 4,906 million for the Technology Park Development Project in Islamabad (TDP), Rs. 1,987.2 million for the Digital Economy Encampment Project, Rs. 500 million for the expansion of cellular services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (Phase-VI) through SCO, Rs. 500 million for the National Semiconductor Human Resource Development Programme, and Rs. 500 million for revamping the IT industry. For new schemes, the government has earmarked Rs. 100 million for the National Artificial Intelligence Advancement Initiative, Rs. 100 million for GDPR-driven ISCO compliance and IT export enhancement, and Rs. 250 million for the Smart Islamabad Initiative.