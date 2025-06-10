Govt to streamline data to cut spending by abolishing redundant posts

The federal government has taken concrete steps toward improving workforce management by digitizing employee records and identifying long-vacant and redundant positions and this move is part of the 2024-25 Budget Call Circular issued on Tuesday aimed at enhancing fiscal efficiency and reducing unnecessary expenditure.

The availability of accurate employee data is central to workforce planning in public administration. It helps assess how government agencies recruit, retain, and manage personnel, and also informs decisions on how to allocate financial resources more efficiently.

The 2024-25 budget exercise included a focused effort to compile comprehensive data on federal government employees. This included details on filled posts, current vacancies, and positions that have remained unoccupied for over three years. Identifying these posts will help determine whether continuing to fund them is necessary or whether resources should be reallocated.

This initiative is part of a broader goal to optimize the size of the federal workforce by aligning staffing levels with actual needs. It also helps quantify the financial impact of maintaining positions that may no longer be required.

In parallel, the government is moving away from manual data entry by shifting employee records into the Organizational Management (OM) Module. This digital system is designed to minimize errors and improve payroll management. The module will support accurate salary processing, automated tax deductions, and timely issuance of salary slips.

Overall, the OM Module is emerging as a key tool in public sector financial management, helping streamline operations and support more reliable planning and budgeting.