Remittances hit record $3.12bn as new incentives unveiled for expats

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the overseas Pakistanis have sent $31.2 billion in remittances to Pakistan in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, which is 31 percent more than last year.

In his budget speech, the minister said that overseas Pakistanis were an important asset and it was worth mentioning here that in the last two years, the remittances had increased by 10 billion dollars. For which we are deeply grateful to our Pakistani brothers and sisters living abroad, the current account has improved, he added. The minister said that our government would provide more facilities to Pakistanis abroad so that they continue to play an active role in the country’s development.

In light of the orders of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, several steps were being taken for Pakistanis living abroad, such as the establishment of special courts in peace, he said.

The minister said that an online system would be introduced for registering cases and collecting evidence, and relevant civil procedures would be mandatory changed to prevent false cases. The federal government is setting a quota for children of overseas Pakistanis in chartered universities and medical colleges, and scholarships will be provided for skill training, he said. In addition, the minister said that 15 people who send the most links through the State Bank will be given civil awards on August 14 every year.