Govt earmarks Rs90,225.7m for ongoing power sector schemes

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 90,225.783 million for various ongoing schemes of power sector in annual public sector development programme (PSDP) for year 2025-26. According to the budgetary document released here Tuesday, for ongoing schemes, a sum of Rs 10,970 million has been earmarked for Evacuation of power from 2160MW DASU HPP Stage-l,Rs 5,000 million for 220kV Dharki – Rahim Yar Khan -Bhawalpur D/C T/L, Rs 5,000 million for 765/500/220/132 kV Islamabad West Grid Station, Rs 4440.658 for 500kV Allama Iqbal Industrial City for 600MW Demand of the Special Economic Zone in the FIEDMC area and Rs 4000 million for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network at Basima via Nag G/Station from Panjgoor G/Station (QESCO). Similarly, Rs 4,250 for 2X660 Installation of coal fired power plant Jamshoro, Rs 4,000 million for Extension and Augmentation of existing 500kV and 220kV Grid Stations (New) Now: Addition & Augmentation of 500kV and 220kV Transformers at the Existing Grid Station for Removal of NTDC System Constraints, Rs 3,150 million for Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project (EDEIP), Component IV, Rs 3000 for 220kV Mirpur Khas G/S alongwith allied T/Ls, Rs 3,000 million for 500kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajikstan and Pakistan for Central Asia-South Asia Transmission Interconnection (CASA-1000) and Rs 2500 million for 11 for Enhancement in Transformation Capacity of NTDC System by Extension and Augmentation of Existing Grid Stations.