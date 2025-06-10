Land of the Free?

In America, they are rounding people up again. In Los Angeles this week, U.S. Marines were deployed, not to respond to a natural disaster, not to stop armed violence, but to back up immigration raids.

Thousands of migrants are being arrested each day. Families, dragged from their homes. Children, watching as their parents are taken away. The scale of it is staggering, but the silence around it is worse.

President Donald Trump has returned to power with a vengeance, and immigrants are once again his first target. But this isn’t 2018. It’s darker now. Then, it was family separation. Today, it’s military patrols on civilian streets.

It’s migrants flown to Guantánamo Bay, where they disappear from public view. It’s the governors being told they have no say. Protesters tear-gassed. And an administration that calls this law and order.

What’s happening violates not only American law. It also shatters international principles the U.S. helped create. The right to seek asylum. The ban on sending people back to danger.

The obligation to treat every person with dignity, not suspicion. No matter what right-wing media may have you believe, these are not abstract ideals. In essence, they are the last protections for people who have nowhere else to run.

Ergo, all that’s happening across the length and breadth of the United States does not fit the mark of a security doctrine. It’s state-sponsored fear. Nothing more and nothing else. And it’s being carried out with the full force of a federal government that sees migrants not as people but as threats.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say this again: the world should be alarmed. In 2024, America resettled more refugees than any other country. Now, under Trump, the refugee program has been frozen.

The doors have closed. The country that once offered sanctuary is now sending a message: Don’t come. You’re not welcome. We will hurt you for trying.

We’ve seen this story before: in other countries, in other decades. It never ends well.

To stand by and normalise this is to be complicit. To stay quiet is to say it’s acceptable. But it isn’t. Not in America. Not anywhere.

Because if this continues unchecked, it won’t just be migrants who pay the price. It will be the country’s conscience.

And that, once lost, is not easily recovered. *