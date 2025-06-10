Budget FY26

Things are not in control. Not at all. In the cautious calm following a very proud unveiling of Budget 2025-6 by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb (seemingly oblivious to opposition sloganeering) one hears not a breakthrough; rather, the making of another storm. A pause that feels meticulously rehearsed. While the government may defend its policies as “prudent” and experts offer the tried-and-tested “safe,” the public, already burdened by inflation, unemployment, and collapsing services, rightly questions: stability for what purpose?

Pakistan’s latest federal budget offers the illusion of control: an ambitious 4.2% growth target, a trimmed Rs17.57 trillion outlay, and a primary surplus to appease IMF conditions. As the applause fades, however, what remains is a familiar pattern: austerity packaged as reform, numbers polished while structural rot deepens.

Take revenue. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) faces the daunting task of collecting a record Rs14.3 trillion, remarkably, without a credible roadmap to expand the tax base. Meanwhile, the nation’s three economic “holy cows”–wholesale, retail, and agriculture–remain largely untouched. Instead, fuel levies are slated for a potential hike to Rs100/litre, further squeezing the compliant middle class already reeling from escalating utility costs. This budget offers no undue relief, once again opting for the path of least resistance: taxing the visible while sparing the powerful.

On the expenditure front, the government trumpets restraint. This “restraint,” quite interestingly, translates to slashing development spending to barely 10% of the total budget, even as defence outlays increase by a significant 20%. The Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) continues to prioritize roads and concrete, leaving critical sectors like education and health as afterthoughts, starved of both political will and fiscal space. True restraint necessitates investing in people, not merely protecting budgets that garner goodwill from certain quarters.

This, of course, is by design. The entire budgetary exercise seems crafted not to genuinely resolve our entrenched economic problems, but to avoid upsetting the lenders. In pursuing this objective, the government risks securing its next financial tranche at the considerable cost of stifling innovation, undermining equity, and impeding long-term growth.

The result, one may wonder? A country surviving on compliance, not progress. A government balancing its books but not its responsibilities.

There is still time to course-correct. If the state is serious about reform, it must document untaxed wealth, monetise idle public land (through transparent auctions) and restructure subsidies that benefit the powerful over the poor. More critically, it must reorient public spending from self-congratulation to public service, shifting from political calculus to citizen welfare.

Pakistan does not merely need another year of “stability.” It desperately needs a different future: one where budgets transcend mere IMF approval and actively cultivate conditions for dignity, social mobility, and inclusive growth. Until such a shift occurs, stability, as presented in this budget, will remain merely a holding pattern for a nation still searching for its courage. *