India’s Emerging Security Quagmire

As the old saying goes, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” That warning has never felt more pressing than along India’s frontier with Myanmar. Over the past three weeks, three major militant attacks have rattled Indian security forces-first in Manipur’s Chandel, then in Nagaland’s Mon district, and most recently in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding.

On June 5, Indian security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district engaged in a fierce firefight with heavily armed militants. The insurgents used the dense forest cover to their advantage, unleashing intense gunfire before slipping back into Myanmar’s territory. The very next day, during a search operation, two militants belonging to the banned NSCN-K-YA (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) (Khaplang-Yungang) faction-known for rejecting ceasefire agreements with India-were killed. This marked the third major attack in just one month.

Looking further back, on May 14, Assam Rifles clashed with militants in Manipur’s Chandel district, killing ten insurgents and recovering a significant cache of weapons. Earlier, on April 27, a similar encounter in Longding resulted in the deaths of three militants. These repeated confrontations underscore the increasing boldness and operational capability of insurgent groups along this porous border. Media coverage focused on militant casualties and weapon recoveries but rarely acknowledged the Indian toll.

India is deliberately withholding information to protect its international image, even as key details continue to slip by.

It’s hard not to notice the unsettling similarities with what happened in Kashmir; important facts are being kept quiet, and people are left guessing if the same pattern of secrecy and half-truths is unfolding again. This situation raises a big, worrying question: Is the Myanmar border becoming India’s next Kashmir? The idea of a full-scale border conflict is no longer just a distant possibility; it feels dangerously close. In just three weeks, there have been multiple attacks, leaving behind bloodshed, weapons, and losses that the Indian Army hasn’t fully shared with the public.

This lengthy and unstable border has long posed a threat to India’s national security; it stretches 1,643 kilometres through the mountainous districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram. However, it has now emerged as a focal point of heightened tension. The border, which has experienced intermittent violence throughout the years, is once again stained with blood.

There has been very little development, despite the approval of a ?31,000-crore project in September 2024 to fence this exposed section and establish safe patrol routes. Intense militant attacks, local opposition, and the region’s rugged landscape have all thrown the plan for a loop. Large swathes of land are still vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling because the planned fortified border is still only a promise.

The return of terrorist organisations like NSCN-K-YA (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) further complicates an already unstable situation. This armed group, which has a reputation for firmly rejecting ceasefire agreements, has recently reemerged with renewed vigour, carrying out secret strikes and increasing the level of disorder. Because of their recent actions and the government’s continued secrecy over Indian casualties, locals are even more distrustful of the authorities and worry that they are trying to manipulate the narrative rather than face reality.

What is perhaps even more alarming is the silence surrounding these clashes. The Indian Army has yet to confirm its losses, and local media outlets remain unusually reticent. Many analysts suggest that India is deliberately withholding information to protect its international image, even as key details continue to slip by.

History, it seems, is repeating itself. This is not the first time India has experienced such volatility along its Myanmar frontier. In June 2015, militants attacked an Indian Army convoy in the Chandel district of Manipur, killing 18 soldiers-a brutal incident that led to India’s first publicly acknowledged incursion into Myanmar, often referred to as a “surgical strike”. Despite this painful lesson, old patterns persist even as new challenges emerge.

India must act decisively on its unstable Myanmar border. The Indian Army and government need to embrace full transparency and implement a clear, strategic plan. Leaders should openly acknowledge the losses and challenges rather than hiding them away, as was done in Kashmir. Failure to do so risks turning this volatile region into another conflict hotspot. Amid dense forests, a brave enemy, and a weak strategy, the Indian Army is engaged in a failed battle.

The writer is a scholar at IIUI, a freelance content writer and a columnist. She can be reached at rakhshandamehtab @gmail.com.