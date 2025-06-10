Slava (Glory) to Ukraine; Bravo Odessa

Odessa: Spending four days here has been remarkable for many reasons. The primary purpose was to attend the Black Sea Forum in Odessa, which was largely sponsored by the successful English businessman and philanthropist Lord Michael Ashcroft. This is one of the few, if any, Black Sea conferences actually held on the Black Sea.

The purpose of the forum was to inform as many people as possible as to the reality of this illegal war started by Russia and the consequences, good and ill, for the Ukrainian people.Odessa is an extraordinary example of the positive side of the war. Ravaged by Russian attacks in early 2022, and the courageous activities of the residents, aided by many contributions from outside donors and non-governmental offices, Odessa is the quintessential example of a city not seemingly at war. Virtually all the damage has been repaired.The few signs are a couple of bombed-out buildings and the presence of plywood replacements where glass windows were shattered by shrapnel or blast. The streets, unlike many in the US, are immaculate. However, it is the spirit and morale of the Odessa public that are extraordinary.

The war in Ukraine may be-and maybe is too strong a phrase perhaps, at a turning point with the forthcoming offensive looming.

While not necessarily a cross-section of Ukrainian society, the people we met outside the conference from cab drivers and hotel workers to waiters and barkeeps in restaurants, showed no sign of faltering under the weight of relentless Russian aggression. How long this will last may be an open question. But if Americans saw this city and their inhabitants, it would be impossible not to be impressed.Given this testimony to human resilience and the can-do spirit, unfortunately, reality must take hold. No matter the courage and endurance Ukraine shows, unless the West and the US are to expand military and financial support possibly by an order of magnitude, time and numbers favour Moscow.

While in Odessa four Russian drones were shot down outside the city and Operation Spider Web was carried out against Moscow’s strategic bombers deep inside the country.In tactical terms, this was the equivalent of Jimmy Doolittle’s famous raid over Tokyo in April 1942 and the Special Air Services destruction of more Nazi fighters on the ground than had been shot down in the north African desert the same year. The operation was a year and a half in planning and brilliantly carried out. No doubt it was more than a pinprick and damaged or destroyed a significant percentage of these bombers.But make no mistake: Vladimir Putin will retaliate. The more likely time frame will be in the so-called Russian Summer Offensive likely to start within a month or two. My concern is this.

Despite Russian tactical and operational incompetence at every level, that cannot be assumed to be the norm. Russia has made enormous advances in drones and other forms of war. The use of extremely light fibre optics to control drones out to 10 or more miles is exceptional. And the Russians have innovated in many other ways regarding improving drone lethality.My concern is that launched properly, this offensive could drive south from Nikolayev in the east through Odessa and then west. In such an attack, the port would be shut down and merchant ships attacked.

There is evidence that Russia has a drone weapon that can target the bridge and pilot houses of ships thereby knocking out command and control and effectively disabling each vessel.It is impossible to know what the US and its allies are doing in preparing for this Russian offensive if anything and how or if this will affect the thinking and decisions of President Donald Trump who is, as George W. Bush proclaimed about himself, the “decider” cannot even be guessed.

At the conference, the Mayor of Odessa showed a nine-minute film that graphically portrayed the initial destruction of the city in 2022 and then its remarkable rebuilding. Whether this would make a difference if the film could be presented to President Trump and his advisors or not, it is compelling in the extreme. The audience of some 1000 conference attendees was moved. This film would be prime for an Academy Award for the best short documentary. If the offensive does not falter as those in the past have, the US and the West will have to decide. Is it Slava Ukraine or Dosvedanya (goodbye)? I fear it will be the latter.

The writer is a senior advisor at Washington, DC’s Atlantic Council and a published author. He can be reached on Twitter @harlankullman.