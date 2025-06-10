Daesh or BLA: The Threat Remains

In the tribal belts and mountain shadows, two flags flutter for terror: Daesh and the BLA. One wraps itself in theocratic absolutism, the other in ethnic separatism. Their slogans differ, their semantics differ, and their sponsors may differ but the endgame is the same: to unravel Pakistan from within. Their recent infighting may tempt observers into reading it as progress. It is not. It is chaos devouring itself. And even chaos kills.

ISKP claims divine mandate. The BLA claims ethnic nationalism. But behind their slogans lie converging agendas: destabilise the state, terrorise civilians, and create a political vacuum. One invokes a warped theology, and the other weaponises historical grievances. Both thrive on chaos. Both are used by external actors. And both target Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions-its borders, minorities, infrastructure, and symbols of statehood.

While ISKP has sought headlines through mass-casualty attacks in mosques, markets, and polling stations, the BLA has relied on high-profile assassinations, suicide bombings, and economic sabotage, particularly targeting Chinese nationals and CPEC-related sites. These are not the acts of isolated cells. These are part of coordinated, foreign-funded strategies meant to weaken Pakistan economically, politically, and ideologically.

Pakistan has long lived under the shadow of asymmetric warfare. From the TTP’s carnage in tribal areas to sectarian outfits targeting Shia processions, our security apparatus has had to adapt to a range of fluid, decentralized threats. The post-9/11 era pushed Pakistan into a multi-front war: domestic counterterrorism, regional proxy battles, and a global reputational struggle.

In that context, the current infighting between ISKP and BLA must be viewed not as deterioration, but recalibration. These groups are not dying. They are repositioning. Intelligence reports have already indicated that ISKP is attempting to expand its presence in Balochistan and Sindh. The BLA, too, is regrouping after operational setbacks and using propaganda to recruit from diasporas and disillusioned youth.

Let us not forget: the BLA and ISKP are listed as terrorist organisations by multiple international agencies, including the UN and the US State Department. Yet both continue to find ideological space and financial oxygen across borders. ISKP has benefitted from lawlessness in Afghanistan, exploiting refugee flows and porous borders. The BLA, on the other hand, has found support networks in parts of Europe, where Baloch separatist groups lobby under the guise of human rights advocacy.

Pakistan must push back diplomatically as well as militarily. Our counterterrorism narrative cannot remain inward-facing. Islamabad must actively expose the external sponsorship, ideological linkages, and operational nexuses that fuel these groups. From Kulbhushan Jadhav’s capture in Balochistan to statements by former US and Afghan officials confirming Indian backing for anti-Pakistan elements, the evidence is ample. What is lacking is sustained diplomatic pressure to translate those proofs into international accountability.

The state’s posture must remain one of zero tolerance. ISKP and the BLA may hate each other, but both hate Pakistan more. Their mutual hostilities are tactical. Our strategic clarity must not waver. We cannot fall into the trap of labelling one “worse” or “weaker.” History teaches us that militant groups that appear fractured can regroup swiftly. One need only look at TTP’s resurgence after 2021.

The ideological foundations of Pakistan are rooted in unity, not division; in faith with tolerance, not fanaticism; in self-determination through law, not violence. ISKP and BLA undermine all of these. Their violence is not just against the state, but against the idea of Pakistan itself.

Pakistan’s resolve has already been tested through two decades of terror. Operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad dismantled infrastructure, cleansed cities, and restored public confidence. Yet the fight must now evolve. The next phase must centre on prevention: preemptive intelligence, border management, cyber surveillance, and deradicalisation.

Institutional cohesion matters. Counterterrorism cannot be treated as a military task alone. The judiciary, parliament, civil society, and media must align to resist false equivalences and glorified martyrdoms. Soft narratives must not romanticise separatism. Radicalisation must be treated not as dissent, but as disease.

The clashes between ISKP and BLA may dominate headlines, but they should not distract us from the broader picture. Terrorist rivalries are a sideshow. The main act remains the same: destabilising Pakistan.

The state’s response must continue to be impartial, deliberate, and forceful. Whether through religious cover or ethnic smokescreen, those who challenge the writ of the state and seek to unravel our constitutional fabric must face a single truth: Pakistan does not compromise with terror. It eliminates it.

Daesh or BLA, the threat remains. And so does Pakistan’s resolve.

The writer is a freelance columnist.