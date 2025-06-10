Asian Cup Qualifier: Pakistan determined to defeat Myanmar today

Pakistan’s national football team is determined to fight to win in their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying clash against Myanmar today, Wednesday, head coach Stephen Constantine said, as the side looks to build on the momentum of last year’s improved performances.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Yangon a day earlier, the Pakistani coach acknowledged the challenges facing his squad but remained upbeat about their preparation and intent.

“For Pakistan, all of the games are difficult,” he said, according to a statement circulated by the Pakistan Football Federation. “But we have a good group of players. They have worked hard over the last few days and we will come here to try to win the game.”

Pakistan, who lost 2-0 to Syria in their opening Group E match, have shown signs of progress in recent international fixtures, including a spirited display in that match and a stronger showing overall in 2024 compared to previous years.

Constantine highlighted the importance of continuing that upward trajectory.

“We played quite well against Syria despite the result,” he said. “Every single game you play for Pakistan is important, even friendlies.” Myanmar, who won their last match, will have home advantage at Yangon’s Thuwunna Stadium and are widely seen as favorites. But the Pakistani coach said his team remained focused and undeterred.

“They will be favorites for this game,” he said. “But we will fight like we do in every game and we will try to get the result that we want, which is to win. We didn’t come here to lose.” Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) today.