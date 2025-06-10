Three key battles in World Test Championship final

Tough times loom for top-orders Batsmen on both sides face a tough examination given the quality of fast bowlers on show.

Australia captain Pat Cummins could get to 300 Test wickets this week, with his 294 in 67 previous matches coming at an average of just 22.43.

He is set to be joined by left-arm quick Mitchell Starc (382 Test wickets at 27.57), with the only real decision for Australia being either to recall the experienced Josh Hazlewood, whose career has been blighted by niggling injuries, or opt for Scott Boland. Australia faced the same dilemma two years ago when Boland was chosen ahead of Hazlewood, who had been recovering from side issues, for the ultimately successful WTC final against India.

Whatever Australia decide, Proteas openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton are likely to have their work cut out as they look to build a solid foundation to the innings. Nevertheless, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said: “I think there’s a quiet confidence among the batting group… While there might not be superstar names among them, I think as a collective we’re pretty confident.”

Australia, meanwhile, have struggled to fill the gap left at the top of their order by David Warner’s retirement 17 months ago. Four batsmen have been tried as an opening partner for Usman Khawaja in that time, with Marnus Labuschagne set to become the fifth if, as expected, he plays his first Test at the top of the order this week. Kagiso Rabada, back from a one-month ban for recreational drug use, will lead South Africa’s attack as he looks to extend an outstanding Test record of 327 wickets at 22 apiece, with the impressive Marco Jansen in support.

Spin to win?: Spin, however, could yet prove valuable with a drier pitch than usual offering the prospect of turn. Australia’s Nathan Lyon has proved himself an outstanding off-spinner, with 553 Test wickets at an average of just over 30.

South Africa left-armer Keshav Maharaj, who arrives at Lord’s just two shy of 200 Test wickets, should not be underestimated either. Both Cummins and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma will want their spinners to maintain control, so they don’t have to overbowl the quicks, as well as taking wickets. “I think spin will play a big part, particularly as the game wears on,” said Australia star batsman Steve Smith, adding: “It does look like quite a dry surface and I think the footmarks will definitely come into play as the game wears on.”

Wicketkeepers set the tone: Lord’s can prove an awkward ground for overseas wicketkeepers given how often the ball swings markedly after pitching.

But if they try to compensate by standing further back than usual, they run the risk of edges not carrying to the slip-cordon. Those technicalities were the least of Australia keeper Alex Carey’s concerns two years ago when his controversial stumping of England’s Jonny Bairstow — who thought the ball was dead — led to an extraordinary row in the Pavilion between Aussie players and Marylebone Cricket Club members. Carey, who scored his maiden Test hundred against South Africa in December 2022, has proved himself a consistent performer with bat and gloves. The same is true of South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne, who already has four hundreds to his credit in 24 Tests, as well as 77 dismissals.