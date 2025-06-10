Murray leaves door open to coaching return

Former world number one Andy Murray has left the door open to a coaching return after his short stint with Novak Djokovic ended without a trophy, but the Scot said he did not expect to be working with another player anytime soon.

Serb Djokovic appointed Murray ahead of this year’s Australian Open and said at the Qatar Open in February they would continue working together for an indefinite period. However, the 24-times Grand Slam champion then endured a woeful run of form and the pair parted ways last month ahead of the French Open.

“I would do it again at some stage. I don’t think that will happen immediately,” Murray told the BBC on Monday. “I wasn’t planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing but it was a pretty unique opportunity. “It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time. You also learn a lot about how to work with a team. “You’re working with a physio, physical trainers, agents, and you need to know how to get your message across to the player and find out what makes them tick. “That was the thing I learned and something I need to work on if I want to do it again in the future,” added Murray.

Though they won no titles in their six-month partnership, Murray said he had good memories of his time working with former rival Djokovic.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court,” the three-times Grand Slam champion added.

“Results weren’t as we wanted but we gave it a go. We’ll see about coaching in the future but I don’t think that will happen for a while.”