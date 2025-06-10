Amla, Vettori among seven inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Cricketing icons from across the globe were honoured as the International Cricket Council (ICC) inducted seven new legends into its Hall of Fame during a grand ceremony at Abbey Road Studios on Monday.

The 2025 class features five male and two female cricketing greats: India’s MS Dhoni, South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith, Australia’s Matthew Hayden, New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, Pakistan’s Sana Mir, and England’s Sarah Taylor.

Each inductee received a commemorative cap from ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who praised their lasting impact on the sport. “Through the Hall of Fame, we honour players whose extraordinary careers have left a permanent mark on the game and inspired millions,” Shah said. “It’s a privilege to welcome these seven outstanding individuals into this elite group.” The selections were made by a panel of Hall of Famers, senior ICC officials, and media experts.

The glittering event, titled A Day with the Legends, also marked the official lead-up to the ICC World Test Championship final. Both captains – South Africa’s Temba Bavuma and Australia’s Pat Cummins – were in attendance to preview their highly anticipated showdown at Lord’s, scheduled for June 11.