Blake Lively shines at Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner after legal victory

Blake Lively radiated joy at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in New York City on Monday night, hours after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The 37-year-old actress stunned in a white crochet dress paired with a vintage denim jacket, Christian Louboutin heels, a Chanel scarab purse and elegant Chanel jewelry, including a ring and earrings, as she posed for photographers in high spirits.

The court ruling by Judge Lewis J Liman favored Lively, dismissing Baldoni’s defamation and libel claims, along with those against her husband, Ryan Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane. The judge found Lively’s statements in her California Civil Rights Department complaint were protected by privilege and Baldoni, star of Jane the Virgin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, lacked sufficient evidence for their claims.

Blake Lively’s legal team celebrated the decision, announcing plans to seek damages and attorneys’ fees from Baldoni for what they called “abusive litigation.” On her Instagram Story, Lively reaffirmed her dedication to advocating for women’s rights and combating retaliatory lawsuits.

The dispute began in late 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a countersuit in January. The recent ruling has been hailed by Lively’s team and supporters as a significant victory for women’s rights, underscoring the challenges of facing retaliatory legal actions.