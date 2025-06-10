Dua Lipa drops major hint about engagement to Callum Turner

British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa has ignited fresh speculation about her engagement to actor Callum Turner after sharing an affectionate tribute and a series of intimate photographs featuring a prominent diamond ring on her left hand.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, June 9, posting a carousel of pictures alongside Turner, 34, in which the two appeared close and affectionate. Lipa captioned the post with “That’s amoreeee…,” fuelling rumours that the couple may have taken their relationship to the next level.

In the first image, Turner can be seen embracing the One Kiss hitmaker, who appears relaxed and content. Observant fans quickly noted a diamond ring on Lipa’s ring finger – a detail that also features in subsequent images, including a selfie in which the pop star’s hand is raised to her face, displaying the ring prominently.

In the final image of the post, the pair are seen with their backs to the camera, sharing an embrace. Lipa’s hand, placed gently on Turner’s back, draws attention once again to the ring, which glints in the soft lighting of the photograph.

While neither Lipa nor Turner has publicly confirmed an engagement, speculation has been ongoing since New Year’s Eve, when the singer first appeared in photos wearing the same diamond ring. However, both have remained private about their relationship status.

The couple reportedly began dating in early 2024 and made their relationship Instagram official in July of the same year. Turner, best known for his roles in The Last Letter from Your Lover and the Fantastic Beasts series, has largely avoided public discussion of his relationship with Lipa.

Lipa, meanwhile, has been promoting her latest album Radical Optimism and appeared at various public events in recent months, often with the ring in place.

Neither representative for Lipa nor Turner has issued a statement in response to the renewed engagement rumours. However, fans and entertainment watchers continue to interpret the singer’s latest social media activity as a sign that wedding bells may be on the horizon.