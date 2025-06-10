THAAP to host talk on preserving Manchar Lake Mohannas’ endangered floating culture

THAAP will present a compelling session in its esteemed THAAP Talk Series, titled “Manchar Lake Mohannas – Safeguarding Culture.”

This event will spotlight the endangered heritage of Pakistan’s last surviving houseboat community on Manchar Lake, Sindh. Renowned scholars Prof. Dr. Anila Naeem, Chairperson of the Department of Architecture and Planning at NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi and Farida Abdul Ghaffar, Assistant Professor in the same department, will lead the discussion. The talk is scheduled for Saturday, 14 June 2025, at 4pm at THAAP Office, 43-G, Gulberg III, Lahore.

Prof. Dr. Anila Naeem’s groundbreaking research explores the Mohannas, an indigenous fishing community living on intricately crafted wooden houseboats called Galiyo near Sehwan. As one of South Asia’s last remaining boat-dwelling communities, the Mohannas preserve a vibrant cultural legacy rooted in fishing, boat-building and river navigation. Yet, their way of life faces existential threats from pollution-primarily the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD)-climate change and systemic marginalization.

Supported by the UK Government’s Cultural Protection Fund and the British Council, Dr Naeem’s 20-month conservation project, launched in April 2024, aims to restore these historic houseboats while enhancing the community’s quality of life through clean water access, sanitation and sustainable livelihoods, including cultural tourism and skills training.

Prof. Dr. Anila Naeem is a distinguished heritage conservationist and academic with over 20 years of experience in architectural education and cultural preservation in Sindh. She leads the Heritage Cell at NED University and has contributed to numerous national and international heritage documentation initiatives. Farida Abdul Ghaffar, an accomplished architect and urban planner, brings her expertise in heritage research and architectural education, serving on key academic and editorial boards at NED University.

Pervaiz Vandal, THAAP co-founder, will deliver opening remarks, situating this research within THAAP’s broader exploration of South Asia’s ancient riverine civilizations, such as the Harappan culture, potentially linked to the Mohannas’ boat-building traditions.

This talk offers a unique opportunity for academics, conservationists, students and the public to engage with a vanishing heritage and learn about impactful preservation efforts.