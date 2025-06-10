The birth of Khusrawi qawwali: Amir Khusrau — a life in verse and vignette

This is the second article in a special series by Ally Adnan that brings to life memorable incidents from the rich and fascinating life of Hazrat Amir Khusrau, whose timeless legacy continues to inspire the world.

Amir Khusrau formalised the tradition of qawwali during the reign of Alauddin Khilji by defining its essential elements, rules and structure.

The style he created came to be known as Khusrawi Qawwali and has continued to gain popularity for centuries. In order to ensure its proper practice, education, performance and preservation, Amir Khusrau trained a group of twelve young musicians in the art form. The leader of the group was his principal music student, Miyan Saamat Bin Ibrahim and the group was called the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bachche.

The first major performance of the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bachche was held in the court of Alauddin Khilji, where Pandit Gopal had presented Chhand, Dua, Git, Govind, Matha and Prabhand in Rag Khat a few weeks earlier. Khusrau’s students responded by performing Gul, Khayal, Naqsh, Qalbanah, Qawl and Taranah in Rag Zilaf. The two performances constituted the greatest musical contest of the time and Pandit Gopal conceded to the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bachche, who were declared the winners. Very soon, the fame of the young musicians spread far and wide and they laid the groundwork for the school of music that came to be known as the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bachchon Ka Gharana. It has been followed, preserved, propagated and popularised by the descendants of these musicians for more than 700 years.

The writer is based in Dallas, Texas and writes about culture, history and the arts. He can be reached at [email protected]