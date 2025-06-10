Makeup artist’s bold look on red carpet sparks backlash

Celebrity makeup artist Babar Zaheer, best known for his signature soft glam style, has become a prominent name in Pakistan’s fashion and entertainment industry. While he is widely recognised for his long-standing collaboration with superstar Mahira Khan, including her iconic bridal look, Babar has also worked with other top celebrities like Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir, Areeba Habib and Syra Yousuf. Recently, Babar Zaheer made headlines for his bold fashion choice at the star-studded premiere of the film ‘Love Guru’ held in Lahore. In addition to being part of Mahira Khan’s glam squad, he attended the event as a friend and industry insider. Breaking traditional norms of men’s fashion on Pakistani red carpets, Babar opted for an unconventional all-white ensemble. He wore a white blazer with matching shorts, white shoes and completed the look with a sparkling statement accessory around his neck. His daring outfit quickly went viral online, sparking mixed reactions from social media users. Some criticized his appearance, with comments like “Babar, what is this? He doesn’t look like a man or a woman,” while others called the look “chapree” or said “cheapness overloaded.”