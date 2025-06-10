Rs. 4.8 billion allocated for 24 science and tech projects in budget 2025-26

The federal government has allocated Rs. 4.792 billion under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the 2025-26 fiscal year to support 24 ongoing science and technology projects. These funds aim to strengthen Pakistan’s scientific infrastructure and drive innovation in key sectors.

One of the major allocations is Rs. 850 million for PCSIR’s Research, Development, and Innovation Program, reflecting the government’s focus on industrial research and new technologies. This flagship initiative is designed to support product development, commercialization, and applied research across various scientific domains.

In addition, Rs. 380 million has been set aside for facilities related to medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation, processing, and product development, in collaboration with PCSIR and the Arid Agriculture University. Another Rs. 350 million will be used to upgrade the Pakistan Museum of Natural History, focusing on modernizing exhibits and strengthening research infrastructure.

The budget also allocates around Rs. 350 million for gene editing of biological agents, targeting nutritional, biochemical, and therapeutic applications. Meanwhile, Rs. 250 million has been approved for the revised Quality Seed Production and Supply for Food Security project, aimed at boosting agricultural yield and long-term food security.

Moreover, Rs. 245 million is assigned for PCSIR’s digital transformation and automation, while over Rs. 200 million will fund the National Centre of Failure Analysis at the Institute of Space Technology. The biotech sector will also benefit, with Rs. 200 million allocated for medical cannabis greenhouses and national analytical labs to support pharmaceutical research and controlled crop cultivation.