Federal government takes 16 development projects from Sindh, assigns them to housing ministry

The federal government has transferred 16 key development projects in Sindh to the Ministry of Housing instead of the provincial government. Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, called this move an attack on provincial autonomy. These projects are part of the budget for 2025-2026, aimed at improving infrastructure in major cities across Sindh.

The projects include roads, sewerage systems, and water supply initiatives in cities like Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukhur, Nawabshah, and Mirpurkhas. For example, in Hyderabad, new sewerage lines and roads are being constructed, while in Karachi, projects cover districts Central, East, Korangi, Malir, and West. These projects are designed to enhance urban living and address long-standing infrastructure issues.

Syed Murad Ali Shah strongly criticized the federal government’s decision. He said it undermines the authority and independence of the provincial government. Shah warned that such moves could weaken provincial control over development projects and resources. He emphasized that only the Sindh government can effectively address local needs.

The projects handed over to the Housing Ministry include water supply and sewerage lines, street lighting, and infrastructure upgrades in various districts. In Hyderabad, water pipelines from Hussainabad to Kohsar are now federally managed. Karachi’s Central district will see the construction of a park and sports facilities. Several other urban infrastructure projects across Sindh are now under federal jurisdiction.

Only two projects remain with the Sindh government: the Green Line BRT construction and its operational management in Karachi. The transfer of the remaining projects has raised concerns about provincial rights and the central government’s interference. This move has sparked a debate over provincial sovereignty and federal control over local development.