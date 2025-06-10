“Don’t let them silence you,” Aseefa urges after Sana Yousaf’s murder

First Lady and MNA Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the murder of teenage influencer Sana Yousaf, calling it a tragic reminder of violence against women in Pakistan. Sana, who was shot dead at her Islamabad home just before her 17th birthday, had rejected repeated advances from the alleged killer, Omar Hayat. The suspect was arrested from Faisalabad within 20 hours, and a local court has approved his 14-day judicial remand.

Aseefa extended heartfelt condolences to Sana’s family and the grieving community, saying that the crime wasn’t just an act of violence but a punishment for a girl saying “no.” She emphasized that girls like Sana have every right to live safely and freely and should never face danger for asserting their choices.

Speaking about the wider issue, Aseefa said violence driven by male entitlement is neither new nor acceptable. She rejected any cultural or traditional justification for such crimes. She also invoked her late mother Benazir Bhutto’s legacy of women’s empowerment and urged society to continue breaking the barriers young women face.

Aseefa also addressed the cruel online comments blaming Sana’s social media presence for her death. She condemned the mindset that tries to link a girl’s self-expression to violence. “No photo, video, or app ever justifies murder,” she stated firmly, warning that such thinking puts countless other girls at risk.

In her closing message, Aseefa encouraged young girls not to lose hope or be silenced. “You have the right to dream, to speak, to exist without fear,” she said. “Don’t back down—because if you do, they win. But if we rise together, we will change this country.”