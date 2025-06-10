Trump confirms Iran’s role in Hamas-Israel talks, UN warns Gaza aid being looted

The United States has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the ongoing crisis in Gaza. US President Donald Trump announced this during a press conference at the White House. Trump said that Iran is also involved in the negotiations to secure a ceasefire.

Iran’s involvement in the talks has raised concerns, but Trump remains optimistic about the outcome. He emphasized that the goal is to bring back hostages and find a peaceful solution to the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel has agreed to the ceasefire proposal, but its details are still being discussed.

The United Nations has been working to deliver aid to Gaza, but the process has been slow. Only a limited amount of bread has reached the region, and most of it has been looted by armed groups or taken by hungry Palestinians. The UN estimates that each family needs a bag of flour, and at least 8,000 metric tons are required.

The lack of aid has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The situation is dire, with many people struggling to find food and other essential supplies. The UN has called on Israel to allow more aid to enter the region through multiple routes and crossings.

The negotiations between Iran, Israel, and the US are ongoing, and a breakthrough is expected soon. If successful, the ceasefire could bring an end to the violence and suffering in Gaza. The international community is watching closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.