PIA begins post-hajj flights: First batch of 307 pilgrims returns from Jeddah

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-732 departed from Jeddah on June 10, carrying 307 Pakistani pilgrims back home. The flight is part of PIA’s post-Hajj operation. This marks the beginning of PIA’s return flights from Jeddah.

The flight took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport at 8:50 PM local time and is expected to land at Islamabad International Airport at 3:50 AM on June 11. Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, confirmed the flight schedule.

In addition to the Jeddah flight, PIA will operate a total of 362 flights to bring back over 88,000 pilgrims who performed Hajj under the government scheme. Meanwhile, a special flight PK-7030 will depart from Madinah on June 12, carrying approximately 307 pilgrims to Lahore.

The post-Hajj operation will continue until July 10, with the final flight, PK-7094, bringing around 437 pilgrims from Madinah to Islamabad on July 10. The Pakistan Hajj Mission has made detailed logistical preparations to ensure a smooth and dignified return of all pilgrims.

A total of over 115,000 Pakistanis performed Hajj this year under both government and private arrangements. The successful return of pilgrims is a testament to the efforts of the Pakistan Hajj Mission and PIA.