Around Rs18tr budget to be presented today

The incumbent government is all set to present its second growth and relief-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, with an estimated outlay of around Rs18 trillion today.

The budget for fiscal year 2025-26 would be presented before the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The budget had been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by economy at domestic and international fronts. Hence, mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports would be the main focus of the document, sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

The sources said the preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

The budget was being prepared in close coordination among all the departments and ministries involved in the budget-related events, including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and the launching of the Economic Survey, they added.