CM Punjab orders immediate registration of all restaurants, marriage halls

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered for immediate registration of all unregistered restaurants and marriage halls across the province.

Chairing a special meeting on Monday, she approved the decision to bring all small and large restaurants as well as marriage halls under the tax net. Rejecting all proposals aimed at increasing existing tax rates, she emphasized expanding the tax base instead of placing additional burden on the public.

“Increasing taxes to place unnecessary burden on the public will not be permitted or tolerated at any cost,” she asserted. “Business owners who comply and register should not be punished, while tax evaders must not be allowed to go scot-free under any circumstance.”

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the common man from financial strain. She highlighted the inequity in the current system, stating, “A person earning Rs. 200,000 pays taxes regularly, while those earning millions avoid taxes and engage in willful evasion.”

She directed the Punjab Revenue Authority, Mines & Minerals Department, and other relevant institutions to explore new and innovative strategies to increase revenue without burdening the masses.

‘Suthra Punjab’ workers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the efforts of the district administration and workers of the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative for their exceptional performance during Eid-ul-Azha across the province.

In a message posted on social media platform X on Monday, she expressed appreciation for dedication and integrity shown by sanitation workers and officials during the Eid holidays.

“Animal waste was collected, streets and adjacent areas were thoroughly cleaned, and roads were washed with phenyl and rose water in Punjab,” Maryam Nawaz stated in her post.

She described the cleanliness campaign as a “historic operation”, highlighting that the commitment of the ‘Suthra Punjab’ teams had set a new benchmark in urban hygiene and municipal management during major public holidays.

World Brain Tumour Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the eve of World Brain Tumour Day, emphasised the need for greater public awareness and early diagnosis to combat the devastating impact of brain tumours.

Describing brain tumours as a “silent yet devastating disease”, the CM said, “It is far more than a physical affliction; it is a profound challenge for both the patient and the medical consultant.”

She remarked that brain tumours are not only a difficult trial for patients but also for their families. “Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to ensuring a safer and healthier life,” she stated.

Highlighting the importance of education and awareness, Maryam Nawaz said, “Raising public awareness about such silent diseases is the real strength and success.”

She also mentioned the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, saying, “The Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will serve as a beacon of hope for cancer and tumour patients.”

The Chief Minister paid tribute to all healthcare professionals and researchers striving sincerely in the treatment of brain tumours and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to supporting such efforts.