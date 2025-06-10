Sana Mir inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

A veteran in over 100 matches in both formats of white-ball cricket, Sana Mir becomes the first Pakistan woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, the ICC said in press release. The highest wicket-taker in ODIs and the second-highest in T20Is among Pakistan women, Mir was also the first being the first Pakistan woman cricketer to pick up 100 ODI wickets. On top of on-field exploits, the off-spinner has also been a champions off the field, amplifying a strong stance on body shaming, prioritising mental health and helping people affected by the COVID pandemic. Constantly advocating for women’s rights within Pakistan cricket, Mir has consistently created an impact in not just her home country but is also an ambassador in world cricket. In a career spanning 15 years, where she captained for eight years, Mir picked up 150 wickets in 121 ODIs and 89 wickets in 106 T20Is, scoring 1630 and 820 runs respectively.