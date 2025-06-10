Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat, detain Greta Thunberg

Israeli forces seized a Gaza-bound aid boat and detained Greta Thunberg and other activists who were on board early Monday, enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory that has been tightened during the Israel-Hamas war.

The activists had set out to protest Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which is among the deadliest and most destructive since World War II, and its restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, both of which have put the territory of around 2 million Palestinians at risk of famine.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which had organized the voyage, said that the activists were “kidnapped by Israeli forces” while trying to deliver desperately needed aid to the territory.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo – including baby formula, food and medical supplies – confiscated,” it said in a statement. It said the ship was seized in international waters about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry portrayed the voyage as a public relations stunt, saying in an X post that “the `selfie yacht´ of the `celebrities´ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel.”