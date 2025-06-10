PM Shehbaz extends Eidul Azha greetings to heads of various Muslim countries

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made telephonic contact with the heads of various Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, extended Eid greetings to them, and formally invited various leaders to visit Pakistan.

As per details, Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the two leaders exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha. During their warm and cordial telephone call, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the Malaysian leadership and people on Eid. Both leaders also prayed for peace and the safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. The two Prime Ministers also discussed Pakistan-Malaysia ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, and culture.

Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan and congratulated the President and the brotherly people of Tajikistan on the blessed occasion of Eidul Azha. The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to the President of Tajikistan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. President Emomali Rahmon thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and security. He also conveyed his sincere good wishes for the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar on Eidul Azha. The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for Qatar’s proactive diplomacy and constructive role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India during the recent crisis. He particularly appreciated the Amir for his telephone call to the Prime Minister at the height of the crisis, as well as the role played by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz had a most warm telephone conversation with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to extend heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to him and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan. Shehbaz extended heartfelt felicitations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on the auspicious occasion of Eid al Adha during our telephone conversation.

Further, Shehbaz Sharif extended Eid greetings to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. He held a telephone conversation with Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, to exchange Eid-ul-Adha greetings. During the warm and cordial telephone call, the Prime Minister conveyed Eid wishes to the leadership, government and the people of Egypt.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eidul Azha greetings with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Prime Minister renewed his most cordial invitation to the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan which was very graciously accepted. Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif and the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein exchanged eid greetings.They also discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza. The Prime Minister reiterated his most cordial invitation to King Abdullah II to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and exchanged eid greetings. The Prime Minister congratulated the Uzbek President as well as the people of Uzbekistan on Eidul Azha and prayed for peace and prosperity of the Ummah. The Prime Minister said that he looked forward to welcome President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on an official visit to Pakistan soon.The two leaders also agreed to continue close cooperation between both sides in multilateral forums, particularly the ECO and the SCO.

President Mirziyoyev thanked the Prime Minister for his telephone call and conveyed his warm greetings to him as well as to the people of Pakistan on Eid. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and extended his most warm Eid greetings and best wishes to the leadership as well as the people of Bahrain as well as asked him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience which was very graciously accepted.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and both exchanged eid greetings. Both discussed situation in Gaza. He asked him to undertaken an official visit to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman and both exchanged eid greetings. The Prime Minister reiterated his most warm and cordial invitation to Sultan Haitham to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye and exchanged eid greetings. President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on Eidul Azha and reciprocated these sentiments for the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif held a warm and friendly telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and conveyed Eidul Azha greetings to him as well as the brotherly people of Kazakhstan. The Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to the Kazakh President’s visit to Pakistan later this year, during which a number of important agreements and MoUs would be signed between both sides.