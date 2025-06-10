Eid celebrations turn deadly with 55 fatalities in KP

At least 55 people were killed and 50 others injured in various incidents across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the three days of Eid Al-Adha, rescue officials said on Monday. The fatalities were reported in traffic accidents, drowning incidents, fires and gun violence across multiple districts, including the provincial capital, Peshawar. The injured were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment, according to a statement released by Rescue 1122. “The total number of deaths across the province during the Eid holidays has reached 55,” Shah Fahad, Director General of Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said. “Fifty others were injured in shooting incidents and provided emergency medical aid.” According to the data, Rescue 1122 responded to about 2,000 emergencies and provided medical assistance to 1,897 individuals across the province during Eid. These included 1,400 medical emergencies, 349 traffic accidents, 112 fire incidents, six drowning cases and 50 crime-related incidents. A total of 431 patients were transported to hospitals in the city. District-wise, the highest number of fatalities was reported in Mardan (14) and Peshawar (13).