HEC awards over 18,000 scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has reinforced its commitment to human resource development by allocating Rs 8.34 billion for 17 scholarship projects in the current fiscal year. The initiative aims to strengthen the country’s academic and research capacity by supporting students and faculty through both local and foreign scholarships in emerging disciplines.

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday, approximately “18,500 scholarships” are being awarded under these projects, out of which 14,000 for students at local universities and 4,500 for top-ranked foreign institutions. These scholarships target the enhancement of skills and academic capabilities among students and faculty, especially in public sector universities.

For the fiscal year 2025, around 600 foreign scholarships have already been awarded. Additionally,147 scholars have successfully returned after completing their PhD and research programs abroad. Over 1,000 indigenous scholarships have been granted, primarily benefitting students from underrepresented regions, including FATA, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a significant step towards regional cooperation, HEC has also awarded 700 scholarships to students from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations with neighbouring countries. Furthermore, under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) program, 150 newly qualified PhDs have been trained and placed at public sector universities across Pakistan.

In addition to scholarship programs, HEC has made substantial strides in institutional development and data analytics. A business intelligence and data analytics platform has been deployed to analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) for 152 higher education institutions (HEIs). This platform supports a newly developed ranking model based on multiple parameters.

HEC has also finalized 85% of its Higher Education Statistics (HES) data for FY 2023 and completed a five-year employability survey, gathering data from over 160 HEIs. The commission has contributed vital information for Pakistan’s Economic Survey 2023, UNESCO templates, and the Medium-Term Performance-Based Budget (2025-2027).

Moreover, in the ongoing efforts to streamline academic records, 2,683 PhD applications were approved for inclusion in the PhD Country Directory (PCD) as of March 25, 2025.