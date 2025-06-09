Trending:
Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Daily Times

Your right to know

Pakistan records 7th wettest year in 2024

Pakistan experienced its seventh wettest year since 1961 in 2024, with national rainfall surging 31% above the long-term average, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 report.

The country received 390.0 mm of rain-well above the 297.6 mm average-but the yearly total masked dramatic monthly fluctuations, from record-breaking downpours to severe droughts.

The year began with an alarming 72% rainfall deficit in January, followed by a sharp recovery in February and March.

April shattered records as the wettest in over six decades, with 164% more rain than usual. However, May saw a drastic reversal, becoming the second-driest May on record.

The monsoon season brought mixed results: August was the second-wettest in 64 years, with rainfall 147% above average, while September saw a 30% drop. The year ended with an exceptionally dry December, ranking as the 10th driest since 1961.

Experts highlight increasing climate volatility, noting that the all-time annual rainfall record of 526.9 mm-set just two years earlier in 2022-remains unchallenged.

The report underscores Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather patterns, urging better water management and disaster preparedness.

Submit a Comment