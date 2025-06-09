Pakistan records 7th wettest year in 2024

Pakistan experienced its seventh wettest year since 1961 in 2024, with national rainfall surging 31% above the long-term average, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 report.

The country received 390.0 mm of rain-well above the 297.6 mm average-but the yearly total masked dramatic monthly fluctuations, from record-breaking downpours to severe droughts.

The year began with an alarming 72% rainfall deficit in January, followed by a sharp recovery in February and March.

April shattered records as the wettest in over six decades, with 164% more rain than usual. However, May saw a drastic reversal, becoming the second-driest May on record.

The monsoon season brought mixed results: August was the second-wettest in 64 years, with rainfall 147% above average, while September saw a 30% drop. The year ended with an exceptionally dry December, ranking as the 10th driest since 1961.

Experts highlight increasing climate volatility, noting that the all-time annual rainfall record of 526.9 mm-set just two years earlier in 2022-remains unchallenged.

The report underscores Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather patterns, urging better water management and disaster preparedness.