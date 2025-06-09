NHA portfolio comprises 105 projects with 161.26b allocation

The allocation of National Highway Authority (NHA) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 comprised 105 projects with a total allocation of Rs 161.264 billion, including 90 ongoing schemes worth Rs 149.28 billion and 15 new projects with Rs 11.98 billion. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, the current NHA network includes 48 national highways, motorways and strategic roads with a total length of 14,480 kilometres. The Survey noted that revised PC-1s of key road projects such as the Dalbandin-Ziarat-Balanosh road (Rs 16,070.756 million), Jhaljao-Bela road (Rs 11,118.123 million), and the Lowari Tunnel Project (Rs 37,333 million including FEC Rs 5,392 million) were processed during the fiscal year for approval by forums including ECNEC, CDWP and DDWP. It added that projects for the widening of N-5, conversion of the Karachi-Hyderabad Super Highway into a 6-lane motorway (M-9), and the extension of Margalla Highway were also among the major proposals under consideration.